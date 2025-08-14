Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 277.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.83% to Rs 26.75 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy rose 277.22% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.83% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.7516.5315.637.924.401.314.051.062.980.79

