Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 33.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 33.79% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.41% to Rs 289.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.69% to Rs 226.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 749.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

