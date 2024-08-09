Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.19% to Rs 59.36 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 35.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 59.19% to Rs 59.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 145.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.59.36145.46-39.62-6.16-35.19-22.88-35.56-23.20-35.42-23.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp