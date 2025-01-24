Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 256.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 110082.44 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 256.83% to Rs 2543.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 712.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 110082.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110890.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.110082.44110890.594.991.955026.382331.883508.66986.442543.65712.84

