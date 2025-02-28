Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 294.5, down 4.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 294.5, down 4.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 14.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30659.25, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

