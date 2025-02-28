Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 336.8, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 336.8, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 4.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30659.25, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 338, down 2.01% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 9.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 30.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

