Siemens Ltd down for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4628, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Siemens Ltd has lost around 20.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30659.25, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

