Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spurts 3.23%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 3.23% today to trade at Rs 373.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.52% to quote at 25910.04. The index is down 0.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.83% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.62% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 5.03 % over last one year compared to the 8.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 9.57% over last one month compared to 0.52% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 2.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 49814 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 278 on 25 Jan 2024.

