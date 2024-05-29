Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 621.84 crore

Net loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 621.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 661.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 163.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 233.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 2552.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2457.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

