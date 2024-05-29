Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PG Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.08% to Rs 104.95 crore

Net profit of PG Foils reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.08% to Rs 104.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7636.36% to Rs 17.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 317.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales104.9572.34 45 317.16337.32 -6 OPM %-3.83-14.40 --6.48-2.15 - PBDT3.65-6.20 LP 24.476.46 279 PBT2.26-7.26 LP 20.082.40 737 NP2.73-4.75 LP 17.020.22 7636

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME IPO of GSM Foils subscribed 16.63 times

SEBI introduces Beta version of T+0 rolling settlement cycle on optional basis

Amco India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 16.87% in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

JIK Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Capital Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story