Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.68% to Rs 119.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 68.29% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.68% to Rs 119.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.119.37106.896.274.546.074.294.032.282.761.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News