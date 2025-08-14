PG Foils standalone net profit declines 19.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.05% to Rs 81.80 crore

Net profit of PG Foils declined 19.13% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.05% to Rs 81.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.81.80127.91-6.61-0.8613.7914.9012.3013.909.3011.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News