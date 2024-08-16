Hindustan Zinc Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2024. Ashapura Minechem Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hindustan Zinc Ltd crashed 8.81% to Rs 522.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88956 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd tumbled 4.24% to Rs 329.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17362 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd lost 3.90% to Rs 80.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd fell 3.82% to Rs 492.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36664 shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd corrected 3.51% to Rs 489.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37966 shares in the past one month.

