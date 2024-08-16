Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 47.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.65% to Rs 31.57 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 47.75% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.65% to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.5742.4612.1313.714.265.612.954.252.094.00

