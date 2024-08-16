Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 47.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 25.65% to Rs 31.57 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 47.75% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.65% to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.5742.46 -26 OPM %12.1313.71 -PBDT4.265.61 -24 PBT2.954.25 -31 NP2.094.00 -48

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

