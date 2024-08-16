Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 862.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.90% to Rs 15.66 crore

Net Loss of Suumaya Industries reported to Rs 862.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 71.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.90% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.669.11-5452.30-852.91-853.56-70.59-854.53-71.96-862.42-71.33

