Robert Resources consolidated net profit declines 51.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.55% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Robert Resources declined 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.55% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

