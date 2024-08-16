Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Robert Resources consolidated net profit declines 51.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 87.55% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Robert Resources declined 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.55% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.997.95 -88 OPM %-4.040 -PBDT0.240.46 -48 PBT0.200.46 -57 NP0.170.35 -51

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

