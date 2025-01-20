Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 463.9, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.31% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.69% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 463.9, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has dropped around 0% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8521.7, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News