We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2024.

We Win Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 87.32 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3646 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd surged 17.03% to Rs 306.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21953 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 16.13% to Rs 191.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1929 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spurt 15.22% to Rs 240. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95916 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd gained 14.40% to Rs 119.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

