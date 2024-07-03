Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Zinc Q1 production rises to 263 kt

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc announced that its mined metal production stood at 263,000 tonnes in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 2% year on year (YoY) with improved mined metal grades.

The company stated that the mined metal production was in line with mine preparation activities being carried out every year in first quarter, which is lower by 12% QoQ

Refined metal production stood at 262,000, up 1% YoY. It was down 4% sequentially in line with plant availability & pyro operations on lead mode for later part of Q1 FY25.

Refined zinc production was at 211,000, up 1% YoY & down 4% QoQ and refined lead production at 51,000, up 2% YoY & lower 3% QoQ.

Saleable silver production declined by 7% YoY to 167 tonnes, aligning with lead metal production a nd WIP built up (in normal course) as company moved to pyro operations on lead mode from 24 June. This WIP would be liquidated in subsequent period.

Wind power generation for first quarter of FY25 stood at 108 million units, reflecting a 78% YoY increase while an 11% QoQ decrease, primarily influenced by wind velocity and seasonality impact.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of March 2024, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 21.09% to Rs 2,038 crore on 12.02% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 7,285 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 652.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

