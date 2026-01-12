Hindustan Zinc rallies as silver scales fresh lifetime highs

Hindustan Zinc rose 2.56% to Rs 622.50, extending gains to about 5.4% over two sessions, as silver prices surged to fresh record highs.

The move was driven by strong safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and broader global uncertainty, which pushed silver sharply higher on international and domestic markets.

Hindustan Zinc, one of the worlds top five silver producers, stands to benefit as silver contributes majorly to its EBIT.

Brokerages remain constructive, with technical indicators pointing to a positive trend. Last month, a foreign broker maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 660. It expects strong earnings growth over the next few years, supported by rising silver prices, improved cost efficiency, stable zinc production costs and robust cash generation, even as valuations trade above long-term averages.