Hindustan Zinc rises after signing research pact with Virginia Tech on silver recovery

Hindustan Zinc rose 2.52% to Rs 605.90 after the company announced a strategic research collaboration with Virginia Tech to enhance silver recovery across its lead-zinc concentrator operations.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S.-based research university to undertake advanced scientific studies aimed at improving metallurgical processes and optimizing silver recovery. The collaboration will focus on refining flotation techniques and improving the use of reagents to enhance concentrate quality and operational efficiency.

Virginia Tech, known for its expertise in mining engineering and mineral processing, will work with Hindustan Zinc to deepen the scientific understanding of metallurgical factors affecting flotation selectivity and metal recovery, particularly in relation to reagent-mineral-water interactions.