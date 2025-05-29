Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 23.42% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26748.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.01% to Rs 3803.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2716.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 112540.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97779.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29119.3126748.18112540.8897779.419.0810.979.389.502465.682644.309754.727900.541252.021556.475261.294090.041050.501371.823803.022716.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News