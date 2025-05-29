Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 23.42% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26748.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.01% to Rs 3803.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2716.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 112540.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97779.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29119.3126748.18 9 112540.8897779.41 15 OPM %9.0810.97 -9.389.50 - PBDT2465.682644.30 -7 9754.727900.54 23 PBT1252.021556.47 -20 5261.294090.04 29 NP1050.501371.82 -23 3803.022716.20 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 95.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 309.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shilchar Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story