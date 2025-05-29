Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.47% to Rs 60.35 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.47% to Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 225.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.3548.88 23 225.14202.21 11 OPM %4.92-3.11 -5.71-0.47 - PBDT2.07-1.76 LP 11.13-1.26 LP PBT0.90-2.64 LP 6.75-4.43 LP NP0.81-0.65 LP 4.10-2.78 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

TCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 95.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 309.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shilchar Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story