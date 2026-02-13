Associate Sponsors

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 640.08 crore

Net profit of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 640.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 594.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales640.08594.23 8 OPM %7.534.95 -PBDT34.8614.93 133 PBT6.02-15.62 LP NP3.55-17.76 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

