Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Jindal Capital declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.65% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.970.6865.9869.120.410.330.410.330.310.33

