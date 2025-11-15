Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 26.65 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs declined 8.26% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 26.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.6526.097.4711.121.721.831.121.251.001.09

