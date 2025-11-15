Anna Infrastructures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Anna Infrastructures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.070.30-42.8600.020.0400.0200.01

