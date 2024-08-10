Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 51.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 63.58 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 51.69% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 63.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.63.5862.196.107.041.852.941.152.380.861.78

