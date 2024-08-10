ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 21.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.56% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 21.18% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.56% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.8313.919.3816.251.872.291.582.011.602.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp