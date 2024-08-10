Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 68.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.43% to Rs 6.64 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 68.57% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.43% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.647.7618.5220.101.722.181.572.071.180.70

