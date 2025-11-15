Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 11.09 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 31.58% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.0911.7611.006.971.230.800.660.510.500.38

