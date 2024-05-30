Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 2.91% to Rs 10.34 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 775.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.97% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.09% to Rs 41.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.3410.65 -3 41.9846.69 -10 OPM %13.547.79 -11.1514.82 - PBDT1.370.74 85 4.506.72 -33 PBT0.950.13 631 2.814.23 -34 NP0.700.08 775 2.023.31 -39

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

