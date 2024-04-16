Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 0.270.27 0 OPM %-257.14-280.00 --111.11-96.30 - PBDT-0.170.03 PL -0.160 0 PBT-0.170.03 PL -0.160 0 NP-2.570.03 PL -2.720 0

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

