Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %19.05-42.86 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.040 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Altair and LTTS to launch 5G-6G Wireless Center of Excellence

Contil India standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Family Care Hospitals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Starlite Components standalone net profit declines 97.18% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story