Hit Kit Global Solutions standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

