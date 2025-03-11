Hitachi Energy India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 12,112.50/share

Hitachi Energy India informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 12,112.50 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 10 March 2025.

The floor price of Rs 12,112.50 is at a discount of 4.74% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 12,715.35 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book-running lead manager appointed for the issue.

Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the entire power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products, and power quality products and systems.

The companys standalone net profit stood at Rs 137.28 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 22.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 27.16% to Rs 1,620.27 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,274.20 in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Hitachi Energy India declined 2.74% to Rs 12,366.50 on the BSE.

