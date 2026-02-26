Associate Sponsors

Hitachi Energy India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 25397, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 119.6% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% gain in NIFTY and a 20.9% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 25397, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has added around 52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37118.6, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61593 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 25535, up 1.66% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 119.6% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% gain in NIFTY and a 20.9% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 126.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

