Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 26.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 21.85% to Rs 891.18 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 26.70% to Rs 141.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 891.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 731.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales891.18731.38 22 OPM %27.9827.70 -PBDT249.50203.40 23 PBT188.88152.35 24 NP141.95112.04 27

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

