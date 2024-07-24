Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 67.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 173.38 croreNet profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 67.69% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 173.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales173.38209.35 -17 OPM %6.4112.37 -PBDT12.4926.15 -52 PBT6.9421.23 -67 NP5.1716.00 -68
