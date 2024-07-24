Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 67.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 173.38 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 67.69% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 173.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.173.38209.356.4112.3712.4926.156.9421.235.1716.00

