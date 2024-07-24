Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 67.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 67.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 173.38 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 67.69% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 173.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales173.38209.35 -17 OPM %6.4112.37 -PBDT12.4926.15 -52 PBT6.9421.23 -67 NP5.1716.00 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi's 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' booked for car bonnet stunt

Urban Company Q1 results: Loss narrows by 70%, revenue at Rs 827 cr

Supreme Court to examine plea on 'right to be forgotten': What it means?

IGL Q1 results: Net profit falls 8.6% to Rs 400 crore, revenue rises 3.4%

SBI Life Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 34% to Rs 519.5 crore

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story