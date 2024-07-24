Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 27.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 123.56 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 27.18% to Rs 96.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 123.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.56104.0480.4078.39133.16105.81127.92100.8196.4475.83

