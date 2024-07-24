IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises declined 8.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.342.3621.7919.490.490.470.420.450.310.34

