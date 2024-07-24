IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 2.34 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises declined 8.82% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.342.36 -1 OPM %21.7919.49 -PBDT0.490.47 4 PBT0.420.45 -7 NP0.310.34 -9
