MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 364.34 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 26.00% to Rs 71.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 364.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales364.34293.06 24 OPM %76.4977.38 -PBDT98.4277.40 27 PBT97.1576.54 27 NP71.7256.92 26
