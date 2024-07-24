MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 364.34 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 26.00% to Rs 71.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 364.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.364.34293.0676.4977.3898.4277.4097.1576.5471.7256.92

