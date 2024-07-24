Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2024 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 364.34 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 26.00% to Rs 71.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 364.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales364.34293.06 24 OPM %76.4977.38 -PBDT98.4277.40 27 PBT97.1576.54 27 NP71.7256.92 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi's 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' booked for car bonnet stunt

Urban Company Q1 results: Loss narrows by 70%, revenue at Rs 827 cr

Supreme Court to examine plea on 'right to be forgotten': What it means?

IGL Q1 results: Net profit falls 8.6% to Rs 400 crore, revenue rises 3.4%

SBI Life Q1FY25 results: Net profit increases 34% to Rs 519.5 crore

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story