Hitachi Energy's board to mull fund raising plan on 18 Jan'25

Hitachi Energy India said that its board is scheduled meeting on Saturday, 18 January 2025 to consider raising funds by issuance of equity shares or other securities through different modes in one more tranches.

The company will raise funds either by way of issuance of Equity Shares and / or other securities including securities convertible into Equity Shares, warrants or fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, nonconvertible debentures along with warrants, or convertible preference shares.

Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the entire power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products, and power quality products and systems.

The companys standalone net profit surged 111.4% to Rs 52.29 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.74 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales jumped 26.5% YoY to Rs 1,507.63 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip declined 5.17% to end at Rs 1,2663.40 on the BSE.

