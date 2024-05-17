Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 24.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 24.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 138.63 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 24.72% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 138.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.34% to Rs 22.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 561.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales138.63128.49 8 561.79558.67 1 OPM %14.7612.84 -12.8813.01 - PBDT17.3614.32 21 59.7362.15 -4 PBT9.327.36 27 30.0233.55 -11 NP6.648.82 -25 22.0028.33 -22

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

