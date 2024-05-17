Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 53.59 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 53.86% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.56% to Rs 22.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 201.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.5949.38 9 201.47182.74 10 OPM %13.1626.69 -17.5922.58 - PBDT7.7714.09 -45 37.7845.45 -17 PBT5.8412.18 -52 30.9139.96 -23 NP4.068.80 -54 22.7429.75 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 98.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

GRSE receives Notification of Award from Govt. of Bangladesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story