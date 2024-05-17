Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 404.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 172.77% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 404.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.37% to Rs 77.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 1388.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1542.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales404.28454.20 -11 1388.631542.88 -10 OPM %18.329.21 -12.438.69 - PBDT61.6823.75 160 117.3887.91 34 PBT58.0719.89 192 103.4972.37 43 NP43.6716.01 173 77.6355.70 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe receives LoI for irrigation project of Rs 495 cr

Indian Hume Pipe rises on bagging new orders for Rs 242 cr

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Indices may open higher

Dixon Technologies inks MoU with Acerpure

GRSE receives Notification of Award from Govt. of Bangladesh

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story