Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 404.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 172.77% to Rs 43.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 404.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.37% to Rs 77.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 1388.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1542.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

