Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 48.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 148.28 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 48.29% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 148.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 146.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.148.28146.5110.8211.5511.4113.181.994.091.512.92

