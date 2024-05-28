HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 56.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 306.90 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 56.43% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 306.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.47% to Rs 29.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 967.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 932.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

