HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 56.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 306.90 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 56.43% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 306.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.47% to Rs 29.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 967.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 932.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales306.90298.34 3 967.92932.02 4 OPM %11.8914.87 -11.5814.70 - PBDT28.1238.35 -27 90.30122.03 -26 PBT21.1732.56 -35 63.9999.33 -36 NP9.9322.79 -56 29.6969.81 -57

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

