National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 101.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 3579.05 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 101.36% to Rs 996.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 3579.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3671.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.60% to Rs 1988.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1434.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 13149.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14256.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3579.053671.37 -3 13149.1514256.85 -8 OPM %30.4120.16 -21.3016.41 - PBDT1163.60794.82 46 3034.922560.96 19 PBT923.58539.38 71 2285.271845.16 24 NP996.74495.00 101 1988.461434.66 39

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

