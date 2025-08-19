Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will launch Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), in the U.S. market this September.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Mycamine for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, originally developed by Astellas Pharma US, Inc. The company will begin distribution in September 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2025, the U.S. market for Mycamine for Injection generated annual sales of approximately $60.7 million.

Micafungin is an echinocandin antifungal used primarily in the treatment of candidemia, esophageal candidiasis, and for prophylaxis of Candida infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need. Glenmarks Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) is only approved for the indication listed in Glenmarks approved label. All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmarks product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmarks approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications. IQVIA National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, June 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

The scrip declined 1.38% to Rs 1,947.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

