Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will launch Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), in the U.S. market this September.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Mycamine for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, originally developed by Astellas Pharma US, Inc. The company will begin distribution in September 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2025, the U.S. market for Mycamine for Injection generated annual sales of approximately $60.7 million.

Micafungin is an echinocandin antifungal used primarily in the treatment of candidemia, esophageal candidiasis, and for prophylaxis of Candida infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need.